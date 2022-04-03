Man Found Clinging To Pole Amid Rising Floodwaters In Northern NSW

A man has been rescued after being found gripping a pole amid rising floodwater in the NSW Northern Rivers region.

According to the Richmond Valley State Emergency Service, residents of Woodburn reported hearing a man calling for help at around 10:30PM on Saturday evening.

SES Deputy Commander told ABC news that an SES team found the man holding on to a pole in floodwaters.

"After travelling probably 800 metres through floodwaters, [rescuers] found a young gentleman clinging to a telegraph pole in approximately 1 to 2 metres of water," he said.

"They were able to boat right to the pole and assist him off the telegraph pole and into the rescue boat."

The man is believed to have walked into the rising water in an attempt to get to a pickup location before swimming to a nearby telegraph pole after realising the water was too deep.

Mr McCormack said rescuers had told the man that his actions that day could have put other people in harm’s way.

"I'm sure they got the point across to him that no-one was very impressed with his actions,” he said.

"He's put the lives of his rescuers in danger.”

Woodburn is one of the many areas told to evacuate amid rising flood waters.

