Man Given 32 Year Prison Sentence for Murdering and Butchering Friend

A Tasmanian man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison after he shot and dismembered his friend in 2018.

Jack Harrison Vincent Sadler was found guilty over the murder of 24-year-old Jake Anderson-Brettner, who was shot to death in Sadler’s Riverside home. Outstanding drug debts may have been to blame.

Prior to the slaying, Sadler lined a room in his house with plastic and had gotten his then-partner, Gemma Clark, to bring several items, including disposable gloves, goggles and a saw.

Things got more gruesome after the murder, as Sadler used a “chopping implement” to cut up the victim’s body before driving around Launceston with Clark to dispose of the remains.

Anderson-Brettner was last seen alive on August 15, 2018. His torso was found in bushes along a highway four days later.

“This was a planned, intentional, execution-style killing”, justice Robert Pearce said in the Launceston Supreme Court on Friday.

Sadler will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years. Clark was sentenced to a five-and-a-half-year jail term after pleading guilty to being an accessory after the fact and failing to report the killing.

