Man Hands Himself In Following Fatal Hit And Run

A man has handed himself into police following a fatal alleged hit and run in southeast Melbourne on Friday morning.

The cyclist’s body was discovered next to the road in Bangholme at around 6AM this morning.

Shortly after the body was discovered between Frankston and Dandenong, a 37-year-old man turned himself in to police.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police will allege the man struck the cyclist before fleeing the scene in his vehicle.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit have established an investigation into the incident.

Formal charges are yet to be laid.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.