Man Hospitalised After Taking Bull Stimulant That Caused 3 Day Erection

A bloke in Mexico has got a little more than he bargained for when he reportedly took bull stimulants and ended up with a 3 day erection.

The unnamed man took a sexual stimulant known as 'Viagra for bulls', which is used during the animals' insemination process.

The doctors who attended him said: "He was hospitalised in the Specialised Hospital 270 of the city of Reynosa, he had taken a sexual stimulant which he had bought in Veracruz, used by farmers in that region to invigorate bulls for insemination."