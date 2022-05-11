Man Hospitalised Following Acid Attack In Adelaide's North

A 55-year-old man has been hospitalised with acid burns following an altercation at a property in Adelaide’s north overnight.

According to police, the man was doused with a combination of hydrochloric acid and petrol at around 9PM at a Leicester Grove home in Andrews Farm.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene following the attack but was chased down by the victim.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they treated the 55-year-old man for burns to his shoulder, head and arm.

The man was then transported to Lyell McEwin Hospital for further treatment before being moved to the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

A 62-year-old Andrews Farms man suffered minor head injuries during the altercation and has been transported to hospital.

The 62-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing harm.

The two men are believed to be known to each other.

