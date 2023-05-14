Man Hunt Underway For Three Unlawful Escaped Prisoners In Queensland

A man hunt is underway for three Queensland prisoners who absconded from Palen Creek Correctional Centre in Rathdowney on Sunday.

Regional police are assisted by Crime and Intelligence Command Corrective Service Detectives and Queensland Corrective Service Intelligence Analyst who are searching for Daniel Badcock, 32, Antonio David Mene, 28 and Osiah Pilton, 20.

Badcock is currently serving one year for sell possess and/or use prohibited weapons/explosives (image one).

Pilton is currently serving one year and nine months for enter dwelling with intent without violence or threats (image two).

Mene is currently serving three years for Illegal use of a motor vehicle (image three).

Full descriptions of the men can be found on the myPolice Queensland website.

Palen Creek Correctional Centre is a low-security centre consisting of a number of buildings, just off Mount Lindesay Highway, about 100 kilometres southwest of Brisbane.

Police said in a media release that the public should not approach the men if sighted, and to immediately call Triple Zero (000).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form at police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

