Man In Critical Condition After Being Stabbed In Brisbane Home

A man is in critical condition after he was allegedly stabbed before being locked outside on his balcony which was then set on fire in Brisbane.

Neighbours and a passer-by spotted 43-year-old Robert Zumbo severely injured on his balcony in Grange before dragging him from the burning home at around 5:20AM.

Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly after Mr Zumbo was pulled ffrom the building.

Police believe Mr Zumbo was stabbed with a kitchen knife while drinking his coffee on the balcony.

Neighbours are believed to have heard screaming coming from inside the home and called emergency services.

Mr Zumbo was transported to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital in critical condition after suffering a stab wound which only just missed his heart.

He has since been forced to undergo surgery.

