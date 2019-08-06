Man in hospital with fractured jaw and skull after alleged assault in the city overnight.

Detectives charged a man early this morning following an incident at a CBD restaurant late last night.

It will be alleged a 38-year-old Trinity Park man was inside the Esplanade restaurant at around 11.30pm when he became involved in a brief verbal exchange with two younger men.

It will be further alleged that as the man was exiting the premises he was punched once to the head by one of the men, causing him to lose consciousness and fall, striking the back of his head on the tiled floor.

The two younger men then fled on foot and witnesses contacted police.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to the Cairns Hospital for further treatment. Preliminary examinations suggest the victim sustained a fractured jaw and skull as a result of the alleged incident.

Uniformed first-response crews conducted saturation patrols of the CBD area, locating two men on Sheridan Street at around 11.40pm where they were taken into custody.

A 25-year-old Mooroobool man was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm and is expected to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court later this morning.