Man Injured After Bucket-Bomb Explodes In Logan

A man is recovering in hospital with serious leg injuries after a bucket bomb exploded in his front yard.

The 52-year-old was transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital on Thursday evening after an explosive device hidden inside of a bucket detonated outside the Kingston home at around 5:30PM.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries including serious lower leg injuries and a concussion.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

According to investigators, the man was attempting to move the bucket when the device exploded.

It is unclear as to whether the device belonged to the 52-year-old victim or whether someone else had left the item in front of the man’s home, but police said they are “keeping an open mind to both scenarios”.

Police issued an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Act at around 6PM on Thursday evening but withdrew the declaration at around 11PM.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the explosion to contact police with information.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.