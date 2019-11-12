Man injured at Northam Rec Centre

The RAC Rescue helicopter has assisted with an injury sustained by a man at the Northam Recreation Centre.



The man in his 30's has received serious upper body burns and was transported to Fiona Stanley Hospital for treatment.

Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service firefighters assisted at the scene.

Shire of Northam chief executive Jason Whiteaker told the Avon Valley Advocate his thoughts were with the man, his family, friends and colleagues who witnessed the incident.

It is believed a man in his 30's was working on commissioning hot water systems in the centre's changerooms when the incident occured. The incident has not affected the operating of the centre and is not related to the construction of the new swimming pools on site.