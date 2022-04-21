Man Injured In Serious Accident On Broadbeach Construction Site

A Gold Coast tradie has been injured during a serious workplace accident on a Broadbeach construction site this morning.

The incident unfolded at around 8AM this morning on George Avenue when a piling rig toppled over narrowly missing nearby buildings.

Queensland Ambulance Service Operations Supervisor Joel McEwan this morning said a man had been “thrown” from a piling rig.

“At approximately 8am this morning Queensland Ambulance Service received a triple-0 call for a 67-year-old male that had been thrown from a 55-tonne piling rig,” he said.

“The rig is used to drill quite deep holes on large construction sites.

“QAS responded with critical care, paramedic and high acuity response units. We located a 67-year-old male with an open fracture to his lower leg.”

Paramedics attempted to treat the man at the scene before transporting him to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

