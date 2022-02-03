Man Killed And Two Injured In Single Vehicle Crash Near Echuca

A man has died and two others have been seriously injured following a fatal crash in northern Victoria near Echuca Wednesday evening.

Emergency services were alerted to a car which had crashed into a tree at around 6:05PM on Wednesday night.

Police arrived at the scene on Torrumbarry-Rosylmead Road where emergency teams pulled three people from the wreckage including two men and a woman.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The VIC Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

One of the male victims was unable to be saved and passed away at the scene.

According to police, a 63-year-old man was transported to Royal Melbourne Hospital to be treated for injuries to his upper body.

The 69-year-old female victim was transported to Bendigo Hospital.

Both victims are now believed to be recovering and in stable condition.

Police are currently unsure as to what exactly caused the crash and are continuing to investigate the collision.

Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.