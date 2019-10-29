Man Killed In Macksville Motorcycle Crash

A man has died after his motorcycle crashed on the Mid North Coast on Monday night.

About 7:35pm, emergency services were called to Wallace Street at Macksville, after a motorcyclist lost control on a bend and was thrown from his bike.

Officers attached to Mid North Coast Police District and NSW Ambulance paramedics attended; however, the 23 year old man died at the scene.

A crime scene was established and officers commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.