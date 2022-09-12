Man Killed In Police Shooting In Perth's Northern Suburbs

A man has been shot to death by police following an incident in Perth’s northern suburbs overnight.

Police arrived at a Macdonald Avenue in Padbury at around 10PM on Sunday night following calls for assistance from St John Ambulance.

According to police, officers arrived at the front door of the home before another resident ran outside to warn police.

Superintendent Tony Flack said a 35-year-old man naked and covered in his own blood charged at police with a knife.

"The officers have backed off down a very steep driveway, this person has continued to move quickly onto the officer and at close range, he's been forced to pull a firearm and fire two shots," he said.

"I can only say that a large naked male running at you at speed with a knife, you have to act really quickly and really professionally, and I'm very proud of the way the officers handled themselves.

"They certainly prevented further injury."

According to Superintendent Flack, residents of the home had called emergency services after the man had intentionally cut himself with the knife.

"He was bleeding profusely, and they called him in as a medical emergency," he said.

An official investigation into the man’s death has been launched.

