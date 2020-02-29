Man Loses Fingers With Exploding Fireworks

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property east of Grafton overnight.

About 8:40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road at Pillar Valley, about 34km east of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40 year old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.