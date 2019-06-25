Man Off To Italian Grand Prix After Sharing In $80M Oz Lotto Jackpot

Winning ticket bought on the Gold Coast

25 June 2019

Forget the luck of the Irish, the luck of the Gold Coast is still going strong after one of the winning tickets in last night's $80 million Oz Lotto Jackpot was purchased in our city.

A Sunshine Coast man bought the entry that scored him $40 million at NewsXpress Robina Town Centre.

The now multi-millionaire telling Gold Lotto officials, the cash will help him achieve his dream of heading to the Italian Grand Prix.

To add to his windfall, the new multi-millionaire's System-8 entry also won division three seven times, adding another $28,000 to his prize pool.

He told lotto officials he would keep working but was already looking at a career change and pursuing a job he was passionate about.

The lucky punter shares the windfall with a fellow Queenslander, with a mum from Ipswich holding the second winning entry.

