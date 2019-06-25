Man Off To Italian Grand Prix After Sharing In $80M Oz Lotto Jackpot

Forget the luck of the Irish, the luck of the Gold Coast is still going strong after one of the winning tickets in last night's $80 million Oz Lotto Jackpot was purchased in our city.

A Sunshine Coast man bought the entry that scored him $40 million at NewsXpress Robina Town Centre.



The now multi-millionaire telling Gold Lotto officials, the cash will help him achieve his dream of heading to the Italian Grand Prix.



To add to his windfall, the new multi-millionaire's System-8 entry also won division three seven times, adding another $28,000 to his prize pool.

He told lotto officials he would keep working but was already looking at a career change and pursuing a job he was passionate about.

The lucky punter shares the windfall with a fellow Queenslander, with a mum from Ipswich holding the second winning entry.