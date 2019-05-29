Man Passes Away Following Single Vehicle Crash in Glenmorgan

A 78-year-old Glenmorgan man has passed away in hospital, after being involved in a single vehicle traffic crash in Glenmorgan earlier that day.

Initial police investigations indicate around 10:30am a car was travelling along a remote stretch of road between Glenmorgan and Surat when it swerved to avoid a kangaroo on the road.

As a result, the car has hit a tree and the driver and sole occupant was thrown from the vehicle.

He was taken to Surat Hospital before being airlifted to the Toowoomba Hospital where he passed away on Tuesday night.

Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact:

POLICELINK: 131.444

ONLINE: online form 24hrs per day

CRIMESTOPPERS: 1800.333.000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day

QUOTE REF #: QP1901032109