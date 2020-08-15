Man Punches Shark After Woman Attacked on Mid North Coast

A man has punched a shark off the coast of Port Macquarie until it let go of a woman it had bitten.

The 35 year old woman will undergo surgery after being bitten on the leg on Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to Shelly Beach at Port Macquarie about 10am after she had been bitten on the right calf and back of her thigh.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the woman at the scene before transferring her to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition.

She was later airlifted to Newcastle Hospital where she will undergo surgery.

According to Police, the woman and a man were surfing when she was bitten. Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go.

Beaches in the area will be closed for the next 24 hours.

According to Surf Live Saving NSW, the species of shark responsible for the attack was confirmed to have been a juvenile White Shark - approximately 2-3 metres in length.