Man Remains In Induced Coma Following Incident At Gold Coast High-Rise

A Pacific Pines man is facing multiple charges over an incident that left another man in a coma in hospital following an incident at a Southport high-rise yesterday.

Police found a 30-year-old man, who authorities believe is a senior Comanchero bikie member, unresponsive at a unit in a Southport high-rise son Como Crescent in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to paramedics, the man was found in serious condition, unconscious and vomiting before he was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The 30-year-old has since been placed in an induced coma.

The man was also found to have suffered from minor facial injuries, but police are unable to determine how he sustained the wounds.

Upon searching the unit, police were able to locate a large amount of dangerous drugs.

A man known to police as a member of the Lone Wolf bikie gang was taken into custody where he has been assisting police with their investigation.

The 39-year-old Pacific Pines man has been charged with drug and proceeds of crime offences and is set to face Southport Court on May 19.

