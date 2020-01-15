An air and sea search was commenced yesterday afternoon by police and emergency services for a 55-year-old man reported missing off the coast of Innisfail (January 14).

At about 6.40pm, the man’s boat (pictured below) was located drifting unattended at the mouth of the Johnstone River.

A search of the coastline was commenced from South Barnard Islands to Cooper Point which was assisted by the Rescue R510 helicopter, however the man was not located.

The search recommenced today in a 250 square nautical mile area off the coast of Innisfail involving water police, Volunteer Coast Guard, helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

Police are appealing to any boat users who were in the area prior to 6.40pm yesterday who observed a white 5.6 meter Bar Crusher vessel with a maroon stripe and a Suzuki outboard motor to contact police.