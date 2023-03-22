Man Rescued After Falling 20 Metres Down Cliff At Springbrook

A man has been hospitalised after falling 20 metres down a cliff while climbing a walking track at Springbrook on the Gold Coast.

A 58-year-old has suffered serious abdominal, chest and pelvic injuries after falling off a cliff at a popular walking track in the Gold Coast hinterlands.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at around 12:30PM on Tuesday afternoon following reports the man had slipped and fallen off a rock.

Five rescue teams were dispatched to the scene where they were forced to use specialist equipment to access the man.

A rescue helicopter was deployed to the area which winched the man to safety.

He was then transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital to be treated for several serious injuries.

