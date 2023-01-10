Man's Body Found In St Kilda Laneway Near Popular Beach Spot

The body of a man has been found at a property in St Kilda, near the popular beach strip.

Homicide detectives were called to the Acland Street home around 8am on Tuesday, after a body was discovered at a back laneway.

Police are yet to report whether the death is suspicious, the man hasn't been identified with investigations ongoing.

An area near the Catani Gardens was sectioned off on Tuesday morning, as officers observed the scene for evidence.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police said emergency crews are working through the case.

"The man is yet to be formally identified," they said.

"Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident and are yet to determine whether the death is suspicious."

Nine News reporter, Lana Murphy told a radio station that the body was found with stab wounds.

