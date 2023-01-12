Man's Body Found In Tent On Sunshine Coast Beach

A man's body has been found in a tent on Mooloolaba Beach on the Sunshine Coast, with reports it may have been there for several days.

Queensland Police aren't ruling the man's death as suspicious, after his body was discovered near Parkyn Parade on Thursday around 6am.

The body was reportedly there for almost five days, and found by a lifeguard.

“Police attended and conducted investigations at the scene,” police said in a statement.

“The death is non-suspicious.”

The man is said to be in his 60's.

Mooloolaba Beach was closed by detectives.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: