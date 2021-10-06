Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Fatal Crash Killing Sunshine Coast Grandfather

A man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after driving into a Sunshine Coast grandfather in Bundaberg.

Robert Noel Fisher, 29, was sentenced to 10 years in the Bundaberg District court this week after pleading guilty to burglary, unlawful use of a vehicle and dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Businessman, 63-year-old David Mallett was walking down Bourbong Street in Bundaberg while talking to his wife of 43 years, when a stolen car mounted the curb struck him down in July 2020.

Mallett’s wife Julie addressed the Bundaberg District Court yesterday, sharing her anguish at losing her husbands on the contents of her final call with her husband.

"I am constantly haunted by his last words and the sound, which I now know was him being hit by a car," she said.

"He was my love, my life, my soulmate.”

According to Judge Tony Moynihan, 29-year-old Fisher had a blood alcohol reading that was four times the legal limit.

"The victim lost his life as a result of your deliberate, reckless actions," Judge Moynihan said.

"You were seen to engage in a protracted course of deliberate dangerous driving.

"That involved you driving without headlights on, driving at high speed, zig-zagging around other motorists and into the lanes of oncoming traffic."

Fisher has a lengthy criminal history and at the time of the offence was out on bail for similar offences including vehicle theft.

