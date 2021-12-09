Man Set Alight In Epping Road Rage Incident

A 35-year-old motorbike driver has been arrested after a road rage incident in Epping last night where a young man was set alight.

The horrific incident occurred after a bike and car almost collided around 8pm at Narina Way.

The motorcycle rider then followed the driver to an address on Aranda Place, dousing him with a flammable liquid.

Police allege a lit rag was thrown at the driver as he jumped out of the vehicle, his clothes and car caught ablaze.

The 19-year-old man from Lalor suffered serious burns and was rushed to hospital, police say.

Police say a 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning, and is currently assisting police with inquiries.

Whittlesea Crime Investigation Unit detectives executed a search warrant at a property on Narina Way, Epping before the arrest.

