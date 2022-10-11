Man Shot After Allegedly Pulling Knife On Police

A man has been shot outside of a NSW hospital after allegedly pulling a knife on police officers.

The man was being arrested by police in front of the Lithgow Hospital at around 11AM on Tuesday when he pulled out a knife.

In response, one of the officers is alleged to have shot the man, hitting him in the abdomen.

The man was treated by paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital.

A police spokesperson told 7 News the officer believed the man posed a serious risk to police.

“For police to use firearms there needs to be a threat that someone is going to be killed or extremely injured,” the spokesperson said.

Police have established a crime scene and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

