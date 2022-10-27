Man Shot By Police During "Dangerous" Arrest In Sydney's Eastern Suburbs

A man has been shot by police during an arrest in Sydney’s eastern suburbs on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were responding to reports of alleged attacks on two women outside a Woolworths along Beauchamp Road in Matraville.

Upon arrival, police found a 27-year-old man in the underground carpark of the supermarket, who was allegedly armed with a knife and began threatening officers.

The two officers then shot at the man at the same time, one with a taser and the other with a gun.

The man was struck in the hip and was treated at the scene before being transported to the St Vincents Hospital.

He is now believed to be in stable condition.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Martin Fileman described the situation as “extremely dangerous”.

"It's extremely terrifying when events like this unfold for everybody involved and also for the police," Mr Fileman said.

"It's an extremely dangerous, extremely serious situation where police don't know what's going to happen in those incidents.

The shooting will be further investigated.

