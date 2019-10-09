Man Shot By Police & Taken To Townsville Hospital

Queensland Police Service has released information after a shooting in Bowen yesterday afternoon.

"A man has been transported to hospital after he was shot by police in Bowen this afternoon.

At around 2:30pm a man armed with a bladed weapon and a chain broke into the rear doors of the Bowen Police Station.

Officers responded and during a confrontation with police, officers discharged their service weapons, striking him in the hand and the abdomen.

Police then rendered first-aid until emergency services arrived at the scene.

A 35-year-old man was transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition for treatment.

No police officers were physically injured during the incident.

A crime scene has been declared and the matter is being investigated by the Ethical Standards Command, with oversight from the Crime and Corruption Commission"

