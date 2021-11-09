Man Shot Dead By Police In Sydney's North-West

A man has been killed after being shot dead by NSW police in Sydney’s north-west.

Police were attending a property on Bulah Way in Seven Hills at around 11:20AM as part of an ongoing investigation in relation to an outstanding warrant.

According to police, an altercation erupted during their visit which resulting in the shooting death of a man.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Julie Boon said shots were fired after the man approached police officers while armed.

"They were confronted by a 45-year-old man who was armed with a knife and an axe," she said.

"Officers let out a series of shots and unfortunately the man collapsed."

Following the shooting, officers performed CPR on the man until paramedics attended the scene.

Paramedics were unable to revive the man.

According to Commissioner Boon, there were four officers at the scene at the time of the shooting.

"There were four officers inside the premises, I can't yet confirm who fired the shots and how many shots were fired."

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

