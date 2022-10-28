Man Shot Dead On Regional Victoria Farm

A man has died and another has been serious injured in shooting in regional Victoria on Thursday evening.

Victoria Police were called out to a regional home on Buckland Gap Road in Beechworth at around 8:45PM on Thursday night following reports of shooting.

Upon arriving at the property, police found a deceased man at the front of the home and a second man seriously wounded in a shed behind the home.

Emergency services were called to the scene to treat the man in his 60’s, before flying him to hospital for further treatment.

Police have launched a full investigation into the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

