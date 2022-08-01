Man Stabbed During Violent West Sydney Home Invasion

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed several times during a violent home invasion in west Sydney.

Police were called to a Seven Hills property following reports a number of men had broken into the home at around 10PM on Sunday night.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 23-year-old man suffering from several stab wounds to both his legs and arms.

Police believe three men forced their way into the home where they threatened the 23-year-old before stabbing him multiple times.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before transporting him to Westmead Hospital in stable condition.

Police have established a crime scene at the property and are urging anyone with further information into the violent break in to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

