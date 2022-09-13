Five Men On The Run After Man Stabbed To Death In Brisbane Carpark

Five men are on the run from police after stabbing a man to death in a Brisbane car park this afternoon.

Police are looking for assistance in apprehending five men who escaped following an altercation in the car park of a gym in Mansfield. Four men escaped in a black Audi, while one escaped on foot.

Police say the victim was driving a white Mercedes when he entered the Good Life gym car park just after 1 pm this afternoon. He was followed behind by a Black Audi, and as he attempted to leave, another vehicle, believed to be a White Nissan Patrol, rammed the Mercedes.

The men exited both cars and used a crowbar to break into the victim's car. While the victim was able to escape, he was chased and subsequently stabbed multiple times.

Off-duty medical personnel attempted to help the man, and police attempted CPR, however the man's injuries were significant, and he died at the scene.

Police described the attack as "brazen", "disturbing" and "cowardly". They have launched a homicide investigation.

