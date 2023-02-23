Man Survives Savage Crocodile Attack In Far North Queensland

A man has survived after being attacked by a crocodile in Far North Queensland on Wednesday afternoon.

The man is believed to have been walking his dog at the Bloomfield Boat Ramp when a crocodile sprung from the water and bit his leg at around 5:30PM.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

The 37-year-old was then dragged into the river by the crocodile before he was able to break free and swim to land.

Emergency services were called to the scene where they attempted to treat him for a large leg wound.

The man was then airlifted to Cairns for emergency treatment where he is now believed to be in stable condition.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.