Man To Face Adelaide Magistrates Court On Child Abuse Charges

A South Australian man is set to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court on child abuse charges following a tip-off from US authorities.

Police arrested and charged a 25-year-old Elizabeth Downs man with possession of child abuse material and a number of other offences after receiving a tip-off from US authorities who are currently investigating the exploitation and abuse of children.

The United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children called into the Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation with information that an Australian man had uploaded child abuse material to a messenger application.

The upload is alleged to have included at least 76 items containing child abuse.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The SA Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Investigators searched the man’s property in May under the guise of a warrant where they found and seized to mobile phones and a hard drive alleged to have been full of child abuse material.

If found guilty, the man is facing up to 15 years in prison.

Detective Acting Superintendent Rachel Ball told Adelaide Now that anyone downloaded or viewing child abuse materials in Australia will be prosecuted.

“Anyone who views this material is committing a serious crime which causes severe and long-term impacts on the children involved and their families,” - Detective Acting Superintendent Rachel Ball

The man is set to face the Adelaide Magistrates Court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.