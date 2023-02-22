Man To Face Court Charged With Bribie Island Mother's Murder

A 47-year-old man is set to face court today over death of Queensland mother Janet Guthrie.

The body of the 51-year-old was discovered at her Bribie Island home following a welfare check at around 9PM on Thursday February 16.

According to investigators, Ms Guthrie is believed to have suffered multiple injuries to her chest.

Police established a crime scene at the home and launched a full investigation Ms Guthrie’s murder.

Homicide detectives arrested a 47-year-old Caboolture man on February 17, before charging him with murder (domestic violence), robbery, enter dwelling with intent, contravening and order about information necessary to access information stored electronically.

Police will allege the pair were in a relationship prior to her death.

The man has been refused bail and is set to face Caboolture Magistrates Court today,

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and police are urging anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of a white 200 Isuzu NKR 200 truck with the registration number 170ZBA around the time of Ms Guthrie’s death to contact police.

