Man To Face Court Charged With Murder After Body Was Found In Newcastle Home

A 35-year-old Mayfield man will face court today charged with murder, after a body was found in a unit near Newcastle on Saturday night.

Officers from Newcastle City Police District were called to a unit on Regent Street, Mayfield, about 6.30pm on July 3, after a man’s body was found in a bedroom. He is believed to be aged 63.

A crime scene was established, an investigation commenced and a man was arrested in Argenton an hour later. He was taken to Waratah Police Station, where he has been charged with one count of murder.

He has been refused bail and will appear by AVL in Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted on Monday.

