Man To Face Court For Attempted Murder Over Spring Hill Shooting

A 33-year-old Camp Hill man is due to face court today on charges of attempted murder at an inner Brisbane business on Monday morning.

The man has been charged with one count of attempted murder, unlawful use of a motor vehicle as well as arson of a motor vehicle.

The 33-year-old is accused of shooting a 34-year-old man in the stomach in front of a Spring Hill 7-11 in the early hours of Monday morning.

According to police, the 34-year-old allegedly parked his car in the Spring Hill convenience store carpark before exiting and hopping into a second.

The man is believed to have entered a green Holden Sedan with two other people inside.

It is then alleged that a firearm was brought out and the man was shot in the stomach area.

The man then escaped from the car and sought help before being transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital.

Both occupants of the car fled, sparking a massive manhunt by police.

Police were then tipped off that a green Holden sedan had been spotted in flames near Nudgee Beach.

Police have eventually located the suspects with the 33-year-old man due to face the Brisbane Magistrate’s Court at some point today.

According to police, both men are known to each other.

