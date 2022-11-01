Man To Face Court Over Alleged Attempted Murder Of Police Officer

A Queensland man is set to face court on Tuesday over the alleged attempted murder of a police officer.

The sergeant was on patrol at Murwillumbah when he saw a man and a women who appeared to be injured on Wentworth Street at around 4:45PM on Monday afternoon.

The police officer stopped to ask the woman if she required assistance and upon doing a background check on the man, discovered he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

When the sergeant attempted to arrest the man, he fled the scene towards a nearby creek.

The police officer chased the man before entering into a physical struggle which allegedly saw the man hold the officer’s head under water.

It was at that time that a civilian witnessed the struggle and attempted to intervene which allowed the police officer to complete the arrest.

The man was then transported to Tweed Heads Police Station before being charged with attempted murder.

He was refused bail and is set to face court on Tuesday, November 1.

The police officer was hospitalised and treated for water on the lungs.

