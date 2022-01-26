Man To Face Court Over Alleged Australia Day Assault In Surfers Paradise

Australia Day celebrations in Surfers Paradise saw multiple people in violent altercations overnight resulting in two hospitalisations.

One of the altercations occurred at around 9:30PM when one woman became involved in a verbal dispute with another person.

The dispute turned violent with the 30-year-old woman suffering from facial injuries and eventually being transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The woman is now believed to be in stable condition.

The dispute occurred on the corner of Surfers Paradise Road and Elkhorn Avenue.

According to Queensland Police, no one has been arrested over the incident and the matter is still being investigated.

The second assault involved two men who were caught up in a physical altercation at a location near The Esplanade.

Both men suffered from minor injuries and were transported to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment and are both believed to be in stable condition.

A 31-year-old man has since been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and is due to appear in Southport’s Magistrate Court on March 22.

