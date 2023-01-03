Man To Face Court Over Fatal Stabbing In Melbourne's North West

A man will face court on murder charges over the stabbing death of a 32-year-old man in Melbourne’s north-west.

The 26-year-old accused is set to face the Melbourne Magistrates’ Court this afternoon on several charges including intentionally causing injury, murder and bail related offences.

The 32-year-old victim was stabbed in front of the St Albans Community Centre at around 10:50PM on December 30.

The man was believed to have been stabbed following an altercation between several men.

Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after before transporting the man to Sunshine Hospital.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the man passed away in hospital.

Police arrested the 26-year-old man in Mernda on Monday afternoon.

