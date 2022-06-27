Man To Face Court Over Viridian Drive Stabbing

A man has been charged by police in relation to a stabbing in Perth’s northern suburbs last week.

According to police, the 38-year-old victim was walking down Viridian Drive at around 7:30AM on Wednesday when a 35-year-old man allegedly came up behind him and stabbed him numerous times.

The 35-year-old is then alleged to have fled the scene on foot.

The victim is then believed to have searched for assistance before emergency services were called to the scene.

The man was then transported to hospital where he endured emergency surgery.

Detectives located and arrested and charged the 35-year-old man in relation to the stabbing.

The 35-year-old Mount Lawley man has been charged with grievous bodily harm and is set to face the Joondalup Magistrates Court today.

