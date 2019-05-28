Man To Face Court Today Over Gold Coast Cold Call Scam

Queensland detectives have extradited a man from Adelaide this week, over an alleged cold call investment scam operating on the Gold Coast in 2012 and 2013.

The 49-year-old has been formally charged with a series of fraud and money laundering offences related to the con, that police claim involved more than 30 fraudulently trading businesses.

The accused was due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Larissa Miller of the Organised Crime Gangs Group urged the community to remain vigilant at all times.

"Before you give out your personal details, take a moment and ask yourself if what you are about to do keeps you in control of your finances banking and identification information," she said.

“If you are in doubt, ensure you seek your own independent verifiable financial advice before making any investments.

"Make sure you decide what happens with your hard-earned money, not the criminals".

Members of the public can learn more about scams at www.scamwatch.gov.au or through the Queensland Police Service’s R U in Control campaign at mypolice.qld.gov.au/RUincontrol.

Scams can be reported to www.acorn.gov.au.