Man Tries To Jump Queensland Border Twice

A man will face Warwick Magistrates Court on Monday after allegedly trying to cross the State’s borders without an entry exemption, twice.

According to police, a 33-year-old drove to the Goondiwindi checkpoint from New South Wales just after 12 pm on Saturday where access was denied.

It's alleged the man then sped off over the border into Queensland.

He was later found and transported back to New South Wales but it did not end there.

He was discovered hitchhiking almost 2 hours later into the State and was arrested trying to walk across a bridge across the State line.

He was denied bail and is remanded in custody, facing a string of charges, including evading police and failing to comply with the Covid public health order.

