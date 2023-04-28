Man Who Fell From Cruise Ship Identified As Brisbane Man

The Australian man who fell off a cruise ship this week has been identified as Brisbane man Warwick Tollemache.

The 35-year-old went overboard of the Quantum of The Seas cruise ship at around 11PM on Wednesday evening approximately 1,400km from Hawaii.

The ship’s crew established a search of the area shortly after the incident with the US Coast Guard also assisting.

Ships in the area were alerted to stay on the lookout for the Brisbane local through an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast.

An aircraft also participated in the search, searching for six hours before returning to Hawaii to refuel.

Passengers on the cruise ship were asked to remain in their rooms for a short time as the search continued.

The ship eventually docked at the Kona, Hawaii where passengers were able to disembark.

