Man With Face Tatts And Cooked Mullet Hunted By Police For Stealing Sex Toys, Cars, A Phone, And Two Lollies

Police are searching for a gentleman with tattoos that spell out "Never Take My Soul" and "Death Before Dishonour" on his face in cursive writing, and a hefty mullet at the base of his heavily receding hairline.

They wish to speak to the man in relation to the theft of several sex toys from a Gold Coast adult store, as well as previous thefts of two cars, a mobile phone, and - probably most heinously of all - two sour gecko lollies.

Gold Coast police say the suspect engaged one of the assistants at the store in conversation about vibrators before distracting them and running off with over $500 of love-making merchandise.

In an attempt to locate the pretty distinctive looker, police released the image above and urge the public to contact them with any information about his whereabouts.

We presume they will arrange an identity parade in the event that several people come forward with similar appearance.