Man & Woman Allegedly Steal Thousands Of Dollars' Worth Of Fuel

A man and woman have been arrested and accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of fuel using a specially modified gas tank.

A 28-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were forced to face Port Adelaide Magistrates Court on Monday.

According to police, the pair are alleged to have stolen substantial amounts of both diesel and petrol from various service stations across Adelaide.

The pair are alleged to have used a specialised tank inside a modified van, capable of holding 1,000 litres of fuel.

The van was fitted with a hose, bowser and pump to assist in distributing the fuel.

Police will allege that the pair also filled jerry cans before hiding them inside the van which were paid for using fraudulent credit cards and an app.

As of January of 2023, police allege the pair stopped attempting to use the app and instead began driving away from service stations without paying.

The pair were arrested on Saturday at a Cheltenham home.

Police have charged both with several counts of making off without payment, possess a firearm without a licence as well as breach of bail.

