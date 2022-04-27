Managing And Mapping Long Covid In Australia

Australia's Covid death toll has doubled over the past two months with long-term impacts and mortality rates demanding an overhaul of how we measure virus fatalities.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released provisional mortality data last week, indicating that less people died in March from Covid, than in the previous two-months.

Despite numbers being quite low, there was an increase in deaths caused by “long Covid" with 14 reported in March, compared to eight in February.

Described as “long-term conditions including chronic lung conditions that are the result of the virus,” the deaths are reported in each state or territory's Covid data.

Health experts caution over looking at common symptoms of long Covid as indicators of something more sinister.

Co-Lead of St Vincent’s Hospital’s long-Covid clinic in Sydney, Professor Steven Faux said deaths from long Covid alone are not common,

“What we are also seeing in people with long Covid is the risk of developing heart disease is increased and those events are more severe” - Prof Faux

However, many clinical experts are concerned that long Covid is shaping up as a large problem, with 20 per cent of cases experiencing symptoms beyond four weeks.

La Trobe University epidemiologist, Associate Professor Hassan Vally, told newsGP that recognising long Covid "is absolutely as important as the number of people dying."

"Right from the start we recognised that it was more than just a respiratory virus and that in a lot of people, symptoms were persisting," he said. "This is not a simple respiratory virus – many organ systems are involved".

With that in mind, Professor Vally, believes that determining the course of long Covid and treatment options needs to take place over many years.

"We’re learning more every week as we follow people with long Covid," he said.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 392

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 253 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases:538

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 56 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 997

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 69 / 4

Queensland

New cases: 6,848

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 527 / 12

New South Wales

New cases: 12,188

Covid-related deaths: 10

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,743 / 73

Victoria

New cases: 10,734

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 456 / 32

South Australia

New cases: TBA

Covid-related deaths: TBA

Hospital and ICU admissions: TBA

Tasmania

New cases: 1,213

Covid-related deaths: 1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 40 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 9,830

Covid-related deaths: 23

Hospital and ICU admissions: 473 / 17

