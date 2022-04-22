Managing Covid Transmission Amid Eased Restrictions

As Australia's most populous states prepare to ease close contact rules and quarantine requirements, epidemiologists warn authorities need to shift the focus to other measures in a bid to combat new mutations of the virus.

Key recommendations include lifting booster vaccine rates in Australia and contributing to global vaccine equity initiatives in a tangible way, to ensure poorer countries, have better access to first and second doses of Covid vaccines.

"We're simply not getting enough people getting their booster shot," Professor Adrian Esterman from the University of South Australia told SBS.

"It's been hanging around that 65 per cent, 67 per cent level for months now. And really it is the third dose that will protect people, two doses simply isn't sufficient."

"It is that third dose that's going to dampen things down and make sure that our [health] systems aren't swamped," he said.

Professor Esterman also highlighted the importance of wearing masks to reduce transmission, however mixed messages means vulnerable members of our community could be put at risk.

"[Government officials] say we no longer mandate these things; therefore, you've got a responsibility for your own health," he said. "The trouble [with that] is that it is not the elderly individuals who aren't wearing masks. You've got an older person who's wearing a face mask goes into a supermarket surrounded by infectious people without masks."

Meanwhile, with international borders open, along eased Covid measures, the need for vaccine equitably is even greater.

New variants and potentials mutations mean that the risks of infection have increased in all countries for people who are not yet protected by vaccination.

So, the question is when will global efforts to share Covid vaccines really actualise?

Is it simply a privilege of socioeconomics, or is there a fair and equitable rollout to ensure all people have access to vaccines, not simply those who can afford it?

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 8,777

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 258 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 543

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 46 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 1,041

Covid-related deaths:1

Hospital and ICU admissions: 57 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 8,080

Covid-related deaths: 5

Hospital and ICU admissions: 528 / 18

New South Wales

New cases: 15,283

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,6392 / 63

Victoria

New cases: 9,439

Covid-related deaths: 16

Hospital and ICU admissions: 428 / 30

South Australia

New cases: 4,500

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 246 / 10

Tasmania

New cases:1,256

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 41 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 9,390

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 522 / 15

