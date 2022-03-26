Managing The Impact Of Covid With School Closures, Mandates And Relief Staff

Rising Covid cases across Australia are driving several schools back to remote learning.

Major staffing shortages amid escalating positive infections of the new Omicron sub-variant BA.2 is behind the decision to temporarily suspend face-to-face learning for some schools.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

However, all state governments have refrained from reinstating Covid restrictions, instead giving individual schools and parents the right to determine their own responsible actions.

In NSW, children can continue to attend school if there’s a positive case in their class, if they do not have symptoms.

While in Victoria, schools are encouraging twice-weekly rapid antigen testing for students, however there is no reporting mandate.

In South Australia at least three schools have returned to remote learning, as principals and teachers cite burnout amid escalating cases and isolation rules.

While in Queensland schools are being hounded with dire staff shortages as the new Omicron variant runs rampant among students and staff, driving some schools to reinstate mask-wearing restrictions.

And in Western Australia, schools are managing their own contact tracing, in the hope that cutting the middleman out – WA Health – will enable schools to react quicker to positive cases.

In the end, the bumpy start to the school year due to Covid disruptions, has seen educational institutions left to manage the impact of Covid internally, by adopting hybrid models of delivering classes, mandating Covid-safe policies, backfilling staff with casual teachers – all the while, prioritising the ability to deliver the highest level of continued learning.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 7,535

Covid-related deaths: 2

Hospital and ICU admissions: 194 / 8

Northern Territory

New cases: 306

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 22 / 2

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 947

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 42 / 3

Queensland

New cases: 9,404

Covid-related deaths: 8

Hospital and ICU admissions: 295 / 19

New South Wales

New cases: 19,843

Covid-related deaths: 4

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,177 / 44

Victoria

New cases: 8,349

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 20 / 18

South Australia

New cases: 3,897

Covid-related deaths: 7

Hospital and ICU admissions: 151 / 5

Tasmania

New cases: 1,695

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 28 / 1

New Zealand

New cases: 14,175

Covid-related deaths: 20

Hospital and ICU admissions: 841 / 27

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.