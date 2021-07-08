Mandatory Masks At School Upon Return For Regional Students

Back to school plan

Students along the Central Coast and outside of Greater Sydney will need to adjust upon their return to the classroom next week.

Recent announcements and furthering of restrictions for regional areas recommend the mandate use of masks for teachers and high school students when COVID-19 is active in the community.

With schools across the state re-opening on Tuesday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian advised parents to keep students at home until the following week. 

“It’s just four days,” Berejiklian said.

State government officials ensured the process of homeschooling is required until July 19; students from areas currently in lockdown are expected to begin with online-learning.

Parents planning to visit school grounds also face restrictions, such as maintaining a safe distance outside school gates.

Education Minister Sarah Mitchell said the new COVID-safe rules would apply to schools inside areas impacted by the stay-at-home orders - Greater Sydney, the Blue Mountains, Central Coast, Wollongong and Shellharbour.

Levels of NSW school restrictions

Level 4 - Learning from home: school activates remote learning plans, no child turned away

Level 3 - Significant restriction: students learning at school, mandatory masks for teachers and high school students*, restrictions on mingling, assemblies

Level 2 - Limited restrictions: students at school, restrictions on some activities such as indoor singing, recommended masks for secondary teachers and students

Level 1 - COVID normal: students at school, activities can take place under COVID-safe rules, masks optional

8 July 2021

